Free family fun Sunday, July 7 during living history open house at Fort Steilacoom in Lakewood – The Suburban Times

Join Us for an Old-Fashioned Independence Day Celebration: Fort Steilacoom’s 2nd Annual Old-Fashioned Independence Day Celebration is happening on Sunday, July 7, from noon to 5 p.m. – and this open house is FREE!

Celebrate the 175th anniversary of the arrival of the U.S. Army with an afternoon full of fun, family-friendly activities at one of the oldest U.S. Army posts in Washington.

What to Expect:

Re-enactors bringing history to life

Exciting demonstrations

Hands-on activities for all ages

When: Sunday, July 7, Noon – 5 p.m.

Where: Historic Fort Steilacoom museum, 9601 Steilacoom Blvd, Lakewood.

Don’t miss this unique chance to explore four historic buildings and enjoy an old-fashioned Independence Day.

Check out photos from last year’s event here: https://www.facebook.com/media/set/?set=a.763529772444219..

Find us on the grounds of Western State Hospital, where the front lawn served as a parade ground for U.S. Civil War soldiers. Learn more about the fort at http://historicfortsteilacoom.org.