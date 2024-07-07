Community Potluck at Lakewood Playhouse – The Suburban Times

Share some space and food with us at Lakewood Playhouse. This is an opportunity to connect with members of our board, staff, creative teams and each other as we head into our 86th Season. There will be a short introduction about our new season and a Q&A with the board, staff and creatives, but mostly this will be a moment to gather in the Playhouse to enjoy each other’s company. ALL ARE WELCOME.

If you would like to bring a dish, please follow the link to our sign-up form. However, bringing something is not required.

Join us on Sunday, July 14, 3:00-6:00pm at Lakewood Playhouse. We look forward to seeing you!