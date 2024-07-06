Pierce County Library Board hears update on strategic plan and other topics – The Suburban Times

PIERCE COUNTY, Washington – At the Pierce County Library System’s Board of Trustees’ Wednesday, July 10, 3:30 p.m., regularmeeting,the Boardwill get an overview on community input to develop the Library System’s new strategic plan, hear about the interim Lakewood Pierce County Library, review policies, and address additional business.

The meeting will be held in person at the Pierce County Library Administrative Center at 3005 112th St. E., Tacoma. Optional virtual attendance is available via mypcls.org/about-us/board-of-trustees/.

Consultants with Coraggio Group, a strategy and organizational change consulting firm working with the Library System to create a new strategic plan, will update the Board about input from the community to create a draft plan. Earlier this year, the Library System engaged with people living in its service area and staff to learn what is happening in individuals’ lives and in communities, to match its services to what matters. Nearly 3,000 people responded to a survey. The strategic plan will guide how the Library’s services will meet individual and community needs and be a roadmap to focus the Library System through 2029.

At the meeting, Library administrators will share progress to construct the interim Lakewood Library. In June, workers completed installing and painting siding and further painted walls in the interior and installed carpet. In July, contractors plan to regrade the parking area and begin putting in ceiling tiles.

Also at the meeting, the Board will continue reviewing updates to policies. At the July meeting, the Board will discuss updates to the Library’s internet use policy, review proposed changes to the fiscal management policy, and are scheduled to give a final review and approval of revisions to the programs and displays as well as the public meeting rooms policies.