City Council Approves $1.5 Million Investment in Planned New Multicultural Child and Family Hope Center Facility – The Suburban Times

TACOMA, Wash. – The City Council voted to authorize the execution of a financing arrangement with the Multicultural Child and Family Hope Center in the amount of $1.5 million budgeted from the Urban Development Action Grant Fund for the development and construction of a new facility. This new facility will help the Hope Center consolidate operations, expand services, and increase capacity and efficiency in the delivery of services. The Hope Center is a non-profit human services and early learning center that has operated in Tacoma for more than 30 years. Its mission is to provide culturally relevant support services that educate, empower, and uplift Tacoma’s children, parents, and community.

“The services provided by the Multicultural Child and Family Hope Center help countless families in need each year,” said Mayor Victoria Woodards. “This new facility will help the Hope Center expand these services and continue to serve our community for the next 30 years and beyond.”

“I am so glad that we are supporting and investing in the Hope Center’s new facility,” said Council Member Kiara Daniels. “Accessible childcare plays a vital role in the well-being of Tacoma’s families and in our local economy. Far too many parents quit their jobs or leave school and training programs due to childcare issues. Turnover in our workforce is costly and we need to ensure that parents who want to work have an opportunity to do so. This investment in the Hope Center’s new facility will be a win for everyone in Tacoma and brightens our city’s future.”

“Childcare is one of the biggest hurdles for families,” said Council Member Sarah Rumbaugh. “In Pierce County, we lack enough affordable childcare to meet the needs of our community. The Multicultural Child and Family Hope Center is more than just childcare, it wraps services around a family. They have done so much to support a child and the people that are part of that family. I appreciate how important it is for us to support this new building which will allow them to serve even more children and families. These are the kinds of investments we need to make in Tacoma and our surrounding community.”

The new facility will be 32,000 square feet, including a 3,700 square foot gym and 19 classrooms. It will double the Hope Center’s current capacity, filling a critical gap in the community. The Hope Center offers a variety of childcare services, such as a before and after school programs, support for children in foster care, and free early learning programs. Services for parents include programs designed to help develop parenting skills, improve parental self-care to lower the risk of child neglect or abuse, and help fathers navigate the child welfare system. The Hope Center also works to prevent homelessness and provides free groceries and diapers to families in need.