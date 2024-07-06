Cars & Cigars at LeMay – America’s Car Museum – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Jake Welk, America’s Automotive Trust.

Tacoma, WA (July 3, 2024) –In just one month from today, LeMay – America’s Car Museum (ACM) is set to host their beloved annual summer event – Cars & Cigars. The event, which takes place on Saturday, August 3 from 6-11pm, is a Latin-inspired outdoor event that is located on the Museum’s front plaza and features live music, catered food, cocktails, tastings from local vendors, dancing, and plenty of cigars throughout the evening.

This year’s theme for the event is “Neon Nights” which will bring a brightly colored atmosphere to this one-of-a-kind event. The décor featured throughout the event space will have neon flare and guests are encouraged to bring out their favorite flashy colored outfit. The event itself will also feature hotrod-style cars on display throughout the event space, plus a splash of other exotic vehicles driven by guests in attendance.

This year’s featured live entertainment, Los Flacos, returns after an overwhelmingly positive response from their appearance at the event last year. With deep roots in traditions spanning Latin America, Los Flacos present their favorite Latin American regional folk styles from southern Mexico and the Caribbean to South America with careful attention to the intricacies of each style.

Additionally, savory bites and tasty cocktails will be provided by local businesses Heritage Distillery out of Gig Harbor and Jonz Catering, one of Tacoma’s premier catering groups.

This exhilarating event, which brings an exotic flare to the community here in the Pacific Northwest is just a month away and tickets are on sale now via the Museum’s website.

For additional information on Cars & Cigars and to find the ticket link to RSVP, please visit americascarmuseum.org/cars-cigars or contact Jake Welk directly.