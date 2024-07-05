Tacoma Animal Shelter Cares for Dog Thrown From Moving Vehicle – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County.

Between June 28-30, two weeks after the Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County adopted out over 220 animals during a capacity crisis, the shelter welcomed 121 animals in need. Among them was Blaze, a dog who was thrown from a moving vehicle on SR-509 in Tacoma.

Blaze, a 1-year-old pit bull mix, was brought to the shelter by a community member who reported witnessing the incident. Blaze sustained wounds on his head, neck, chest, legs, and back. The shelter’s veterinary team cleaned Blaze’s wounds and administered antibiotics to prevent infection.

The next day, a delivery driver discovered Lucille, a seven-week-old kitten, stranded on a road in Yelm. Unable to move her back legs, she was taken to the shelter for immediate medical attention. The shelter’s veterinary team suspects Lucille has a fractured femur and a dislocated tail.

While Lucille’s prognosis is uncertain, the shelter’s veterinary team is providing pain medications until a definitive diagnosis is made using x-ray imaging.

Blaze and Lucille are just two of the of the 48 dogs and 73 cats who entered the shelter’s care over the weekend of June 28-30. These animals in need come two weeks after the community adopted over 220 animals in response to exceeding kennel capacity.

“The outpouring of support from our community during our recent adoption event was incredible,” says Leslie Dalzell, chief executive officer at the Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County. “However, as an open admission shelter, we never know what will come through our doors. As we see now, our situation can change in an instant. We need the community’s continued support to sustain our lifesaving operations.”

Donations are urgently needed to help care for animals like Blaze and Lucille. Contributions can be made on the shelter’s website at www.thehumanesociety.org/blaze-and-lucille.

As the Fourth of July approaches, the shelter anticipates another influx of animals due to fireworks-related scares. “The Fourth of July is a time of year when many pets get loose from their homes after being spooked by loud fireworks,” notes Dalzell. “A significant number of lost pets are found less than a mile from home, and many lost pets brought to shelters never make their way back to their families.”

For lost pets, the shelter has implemented an appointment-based intake system in alignment with guidelines from veterinary experts, nationally recognized animal welfare organizations, and disease control experts. This system reduces the high volume of animals in the shelter at one time and allows the shelter to provide owner reunification support for lost pets, getting them home faster and avoiding the shelter all together.

For more information, to donate, or to inquire about adoption or fostering, please visit the shelter’s website www.thehumanesociety.org.