PSE’s 2024 Voluntary All-Source RFP – The Suburban Times

Puget Sound Energy (“PSE”) has issued a Voluntary All-Source RFP for CETA-compliant Energy and Capacity Resources (the “All-Source RFP”). The All-Source RFP seeks bids from qualified respondents to supply up to 2.3 million annual megawatt hours (“MWh”) of Clean Energy Transformation Act (“CETA”) eligible resources and up to 1,755 MW of summer and 1,573 MW of winter peak capacity resources. It is an All-Source RFP, meaning that PSE will consider any electric resource or energy storage resource that can meet all or part of the company’s resource need, consistent with the requirements described in the RFP.

The All-Source RFP can be found on PSE’s 2024 All-Source RFP web page. See also the Acquiring Energy page of PSE’s web site for a list of other current and recent RFPs, including targeted demand side resources RFPs. Questions about the All-Source RFP may be sent to AllSourceRFPmailbox@pse.com.

All-Source RFP Filing Schedule

Date Milestone July 1, 2024 PSE issues Voluntary All-Source RFP to Bidders July TBD* PSE hosts Bidders’ conference*Conference to be held in mid-July. Date to be announced on the 2024 All-Source RFP web page. August 1, 2024 Proposal submission portal begins to accept bids August 30, 2024 PSE participation resource offers due September 16, 2024 All other offers due

*The RFP bid submission portal will remain open until 11:59 PM PPT on September 16, 2024.

2024 RFP Bidders’ Conference

PSE will host a virtual bidders’ conference in mid-July to provide information designed to help bidders prepare and submit their proposals. PSE is working with an external consultant to arrange an online platform for the conference. Information about the timing of the conference and registration will be posted on PSE’s 2024 All-Source RFP web page as it becomes available. Notification will also be sent to this mailing list once the details are posted.

Independent Evaluator

PSE has hired Bates White Economic Consulting to provide independent evaluator (“IE”) services for this All-Source RFP. Information about PSE’s IE selection process can be found in PSE’s petition with the Washington Utilities and Transportation Commission dated March 22, 2024. The petition was approved in Order 1 of docket UE-240191 on April 25, 2024. Information about the role and scope of the IE can be found in the All-Source RFP.

Commitment to Fairness and Accessibility for All Bidders

PSE is committed to a procurement process that is accessible and fair for all bidders. PSE encourages all bidders that are able to meet an RFP’s requirements to participate, including bidders representing minority-, women-, disabled- and veteran-owned businesses. PSE encourages bidders interested in partnering with PSE to support supplier diversity through inclusive, competitive procurement processes.

PSE is committed to a culture of ownership, accountability, honesty, integrity and trust. In conducting an RFP, PSE follows its Code of Conduct. This Code of Conduct outlines the honest and ethical manner in which all employees and board of directors at Puget Energy, Inc., Puget Sound Energy, and related subsidiaries are expected to behave, with each employee having a duty to uphold the Code of Conduct.