Residents Encouraged to Prepare as Temperatures Rise  – The Suburban Times

Residents Encouraged to Prepare as Temperatures Rise 

TACOMA, Wash. – With temperatures in the high 80s and low 90s anticipated starting July 5, the City of Tacoma is encouraging residents to prepare for the heat. Residents are also encouraged to keep an eye on older adults, people with health concerns and children in their households, as these individuals are at a greater risk for heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

When temperatures reach 85 degrees and above – which is anticipated starting July 5 and July 6 – the City’s Neighborhood and Community Services Department will deploy outreach teams and volunteers to provide unsheltered individuals with access to water and masks, as well as information about cooling centers and sheltering throughout Tacoma.

When temperatures reach 90 degrees and above – which is anticipated starting July 7 into the following week – outreach teams and volunteers will continue to provide unsheltered individuals with access to water and masks, and cooling centers will open throughout Tacoma.

The City will also continue to support the library system with water on inclement weather days. Tacoma Public Library’s hours and locations are available at tacomalibrary.org

Details about inclement weather resources during the summer season are available at cityoftacoma.org/inclementresources. Tacoma residents are encouraged to sign up for the Tacoma Alert for updates on inclement weather, natural disasters, and other emergency incidents at cityoftacoma.org/TacomaAlert

