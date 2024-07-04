Petco Love Urges Pet Parents to Register Their Cats and Dogs on Love Lost Ahead of July 4th Holiday – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County.

National nonprofit Petco Love urges people who lose or find a pet to use Love Lost, its national lost and found pet database, to reunite those pets with the families that love them, including in Pierce County. More pets go missing July 4th than any other day often ending up at already overwhelmed and crowded animal shelters across the country. Pet parents can register their cats and dogs on Love Lost today while their pets are safe at home and in case the unthinkable happens and their pet goes missing tomorrow.

Love Lost uses image recognition technology to help families reunite with their missing pets via one photo. July 4th or other festivity fireworks are just one of many reasons pets get scared and go missing during the summer.

Fireworks Fiasco is the second animated short series (Watch here) released by Petco Love as part of its MY RUFF DAY campaign. Fireworks Fiasco features dogs, Poppy and Otto, who are frightened by loud fireworks and escape their yard in fear. It follows their journey trying to get home, told from their point of view. Actress Christina Applegate lends her voice as Poppy, while Otto is voiced by Actor Mark Consuelos.

In Fireworks Fiasco, a Good Samaritan finds Otto and Poppy and takes them to his nearest animal shelter where shelter staff take pictures of the dogs and upload them to Love Lost to list them as “found.” Many participating animal shelters in the U.S. use Love Lost to help reunite the pets in their care, including the Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County.

“We work tirelessly for pets in our care, and that includes helping lost pets throughout our community get home and back to their families where they belong,” said Ashley Taulbee, chief philanthropy officer at the Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County. “There’s nothing more rewarding than reuniting families with their beloved pets and with Love Lost, we’re confident it can lead to many more happy reunions, right here Pierce County.”

Love Lost has reunited 50,000 pet parents across the U.S. with their best friends who went missing.

“July is National Lost Pet Prevention Month because of how many pets go missing this time of year, many of them ending up in shelters that are already at capacity,” said Petco Love President Susanne Kogut. “Our mission is to reunite all lost pets, like Poppy and Otto, with the families that love them as quickly as possible. We know if people who lose or find a pet use one central national database to post those pets, they have a better chance of reuniting with their loved ones. Together, we can Unite to Reunite, and help pets, pet families, and shelters all over the country.”

Petco Love encourages everyone to register their pet now in case they go missing later. Love Lost can help people in almost any language, and it provides privacy for those who use it. Other ways pet parents can keep their pets safe around the summer months are ensuring their pets have ID tags on and that their microchips are up to date. For more tips on how to keep your pet safe and comfortable during fireworks displays and throughout the summer, visit https://petcolove.org/newsroom/news-story/summer-and-4th-of-july-safety-tips-for-pet-parents/.

To learn more about the Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County, visit thehumanesociety.org and follow @TacomaHumane on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and X. If you’ve lost or found a pet, Petco Love Lost is here to help get them home. Visit petcolovelost.org or join the conversation @PetcoLoveLost on Facebook, Instagram and X. Together with pet parents, good Samaritans, and partner animal shelters, let’s Unite to Reunite and keep pets where they belong – at home, with you.

Register your pets on Love Lost today by visiting https://petcolove.org/lost/