New trustee, Lauren Adler, appointed to Pierce College Board – The Suburban Times

Lauren Adler, a former Pierce College student, lifetime resident of Puyallup and accomplished government affairs leader, is proud to join Pierce College’s Board of Trustees.

A former President of the Associated Student Body of the Puyallup campus, Adler attended Pierce College from 2010 until 2012. Since then, Adler has established herself as a transformational government affairs leader. Adler currently serves as the Government Relations Administrator of Pierce Transit.

“It is an honor and a privilege to serve as a member of the Pierce College Board of Trustees,” Adler said. “I’m excited to join the board and offer a unique perspective that is not always present in important governance conversations. And that’s the perspective of a Millennial who was a student at Pierce College not too long ago and is familiar with how higher education can be accessed in our local community. Joining the board is a full circle moment for me, and I look forward to getting to work.”

For seven years, Adler worked with Congressman Denny Heck – first, as an outreach coordinator, eventually working as the Congressman’s District Director – where she advised him on a variety of issue areas, including higher education and labor. Adler also worked to connect our local communities directly to Congress by increasing opportunities for constituents to engage with Congressman Heck personally.

She is the former chair of the Parks and Recreation Board of Puyallup, a former member of the Puyallup Arts and Culture Commission, and was this year elected City Council member for Puyallup’s District 1. Adler was also named one of South Sound Business’ 40 Under 40 honorees in 2022.

“I am very pleased to have Lauren join our board,” said Pierce College Chancellor and CEO Dr. Julie White. “In addition to her outstanding work in government relations, Lauren is a Pierce College alumna with a strong record of service to the community and will keep us focused on our mission and closing equity gaps so all our students can reach their goals.”

In 2018, Lauren was privileged to buy her first home in downtown Puyallup. You can often find her at Pioneer Park with her two Cavalier King Charles Spaniels – Beau and Oreo. She also enjoys spending time with her nieces Marley (16), Finley (9), and nephew Wyatt (14) who are the coolest people she knows.

Adler is replacing Steve Smith, who has served the Pierce College community as a stellar member of the board since 2012.