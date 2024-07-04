Lewis Army Museum restores historic military vehicles – The Suburban Times

Story by Pamela Sleezer, Joint Base Lewis-McChord Public Affairs Office.

A restoration artist with New Roots Historic Restoration adds a new coat of paint June 18 to one of the 18 historic military vehicles on display at the Lewis Army Museum at Joint Base Lewis-McChord. Photo by Pamela Sleezer.

Big improvements are on the way for the Lewis Army Museum at Joint Base Lewis-McChord.

This summer, after years of hard work from staff members, funding was secured for the restoration of all 18 vehicles on display outside on the museum’s grounds. Now through the end of the summer, each vehicle will be carefully cleaned, sanded and given a fresh coat of paint in preparation for what curators hope will be the first phase in a multiphased approach to revamping the vehicle park.

“The vehicle park has been an area we have marked for improvements for a few years now,” said Heidi Pierson, the museum’s acting director. “It has a lot to offer visitors and we really want to improve upon it and make it more thoughtfully designed.”

Pierson worked with recently with Erik Flint, the retired museum director, to secure a $300,000 grant that will fund the restoration efforts and replace each vehicles identification marker.

“We worked for years to get the grant,” Pierson said. “I could never take full credit for this accomplishment because Erik was a big part of that process.

The work is being done just in time for the museum’s annual Living History Weekend, which takes place this Aug. 3 and 4. The public event draws historians from who reenact historical military moments and showcase military artifacts, and Pierson said she is excited for the museum’s revamped displays to be unveiled.

“I think it will be the perfect way to showcase the vehicles in their proper glory and unveil our future plans,” she said.

Those future plans include building protective coverings over each outdoor vehicle display and adding benches and a pathway to make the park more accessible for visitors with mobility challenges.

“We have a wide-range of visitors here, and we want to make all aspects of the museum enjoyable for everyone,” Pierson said.

The entire project is expected to be completed by August 2025, as long as further funding can be secured.

“Everyone here at the museum is very excited for the future and we are going to keep working hard to secure grants and make it happen,” Pierson said.