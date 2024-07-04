CPSD Honors Students and Community Members with Leadership Awards – The Suburban Times

Pictured L to R: La Marco Mitchell, Cheri Arkell, Ron Banner, Baron Coleman and Lisa Boyd

Pictured L to R: Grant Twyman, Amari Davis, Lola Stephens, Jaelle Shamsid-Deen, Ron Banner, Kenneth Hooks and Justice Moore

LAKEWOOD, Wash.—Clover Park School District recently honored four community members and four high school students with leadership awards at a Washington Association of School Administrators (WASA) ceremony.

“I would like to thank our community leaders for their continued service to CPSD students and advocacy in our community. Their efforts directly support classroom learning and educational opportunities for our students,” Superintendent Ron Banner said. “This year we also had the opportunity to recognize four exemplary student leaders who lend their voices as members of the Superintendent’s Youth Advisory Council (SYAC) and serve as role models and leaders in their schools. Their input has a positive impact on district decision-making and their service to their school and peers is strengthening their school’s culture.”

Community Leadership Award Recipients

Retired CPSD teacher Cheri Arkell has served as an advocate for CPSD students, families and staff over her many years as an educator in CPSD. She speaks up against inequitable policies and activities that conflict with the district’s core mission and goals. She has challenged the community and school board to use an equity lens in forging an educational system with students at the forefront. Arkell rolls up her sleeves and helps wherever needed: meeting community members at their doorsteps to discuss education issues, participating in district engagement events and attending various community organization meetings and events.

Lisa Boyd, a retired long-time educator and administrator, is a staunch CPSD supporter and advocate who consistently asks, “How can I help?” She served as chair of the citizens committee responsible for the highest levy passage rate in decades and took the reins of Lakewood United, leading with the focus of uniting community members in support of the betterment of our city. Boyd serves as a substitute principal and is actively engaged in the community and attends school and district events. She is a beacon of hope for families and community alike.

In addition to serving as a career and technical education teacher at Lakes High School, Baron Coleman volunteers as coordinator of the Cops Vs. Teachers Basketball Game charity event. For the past 15 years, he has led efforts in partnership with the Kiwanis Club of Lakewood, many community partners and the Lakes High School Skills USA Club, which provides valuable learning opportunities for students. Through his leadership and dedication, this charity event has provided thousands of dollars for numerous community organizations and causes that benefit students and families. The impact of his efforts is felt across our community.

La Marco Mitchell is a community and industry leader who has enthusiastically developed strong partnerships to support the academic success of students, family engagement and staff appreciation districtwide. He has led financial literacy classes for families and served as a community sponsor for a recent college preparation night for families to connect them to resources. He partners with CPSD to develop students’ entrepreneurial skills through Lemonade Day where students run their own small businesses. He supports student voice and staff appreciation opportunities. He also led the American Cancer Society Walk for Life for many years, partnering with CPSD and community.

Student Leadership Award Recipients

Kenneth Hooks, Jaelle Shamsid-Deen, Lola Stephens and Lorenzo Ward each received a WASA Student Leadership Award for their service and contributions to their school communities.

Clover Park High School student Kenneth Hooks aspires to be the kind of leader who operates out of service to his peers and greater community by ensuring all people feel supported and included. He has served as a member of the SYAC, his school’s Black Student Union and Honor Society. As an SYAC member, he uses his voice to speak to the collective needs of students at his school and across the district, promoted drug use prevention and mental health awareness for his peers, and visited with residents in local assisted living facilities.

Harrison Preparatory School student Lola Stephens believes that equity and inclusion are best realized when everyone’s voices and opinions are heard and uplifted, ensuring all people feel safe to be their most authentic selves. Stephens is a dedicated student and enjoys serving as a role model for others to positively engage in the classroom. She uses her involvement in SYAC as a platform to uplift the perspectives and experiences of all students. Stephens also serves as ASB treasurer at her school, is a member of her school’s Gay-Straight-Alliance and drama clubs, and works with her school and district community to promote awareness, history and recognition of those in the LGBTQIA+ community.

Lakes High School student Jaelle Shamsid-Deen is a natural leader, public speaker and advocate. Shamsid-Deen was instrumental in organizing and executing the “Student Voices Matter” event at her school, highlighting voices and experiences of marginalized students in her school community. She is a student leader on the SYAC, a member of her school’s ASB and the team manager for the Lakes High School football team. She was recently recognized by Pierce County Executive Bruce Dammeier during the 2023-24 State of Pierce County Address for her leadership and contributions to a 4-part video series for CPSD students highlighting the importance of fentanyl use awareness and prevention.

Gravelly Lake K-12 Academy student Lorenzo Ward is not only a dedicated student, multi-talented athlete and proud older brother, he is a young man who truly values the importance of investing in youth. Ward is now in his fourth year of serving as a program mentor through the Tacoma Metro Parks summer lunch program. He believes in being a role model for younger students, especially those struggling with a variety of challenges and barriers to reaching their goals. As an SYAC member, he brings a nuanced perspective of voices and student experiences in the district whom he believes may otherwise go unheard. Ward is interested in pursuing a career in public safety as a firefighter and hopes to secure an internship through West Pierce Fire and Rescue, as preparation for his vocational endeavors.

“We appreciate the efforts of our community and student leaders and what they bring to the Lakewood and JBLM communities,” said Banner. “Working together, we are removing barriers and creating promising futures for our more than 12,000 students.”

The WASA Community Leadership Award is presented to community members or groups in recognition of their outstanding contributions toward education; specific criteria includes: benefit to students, leadership, motivation, success, cooperation/coordination with local district, recognition by others and history of service. The WASA Student Leadership Award recognizes student leaders who have created or played a significant leadership role in initiatives or programs that promote inclusivity, access, equity or social justice in their school and community.