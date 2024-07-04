 Book Signing with Susanne Bacon at the Steilacoom Historical Museum – The Suburban Times

The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

Book Signing with Susanne Bacon at the Steilacoom Historical Museum

· · Leave a Comment ·

Local author Susanne Bacon will sign her very latest titles at the Steilacoom Historical Museum Store.

Have your summer vacations started? Are you still looking for a cozy and relaxing read? If so, why don’t you come to the Steilacoom Historical Museum Store this Saturday, July 6, and visit with me?!

This time, I’ll bring along all ten novels of my Wycliff series – which includes the very latest and last, Last Light. If you are a foodie, you might be interested in A Taste of Wycliff, which is a compilation of all recipes from the Wycliff series, available either as a hardcover or as a softcover.

Of course, my other books will be there, too. Currently, there are three titles available in the Emma Wilde series, a Wycliff series spin-off centered on a German journalist and military spouse turned sleuth. I’ll also bring my historical novel, Islands in the Storm (WWII in the British Channel Islands) and my short fiction and non-fiction books.

Check out plenty of more items that might enrich your vacation spirit in the atmospheric store at the Steilacoom Historical Museum, Rainier St. 1801. I’m looking very forward to chatting with you.

DISCLAIMER: The above news, information, and opinions are the author’s own. If you have news, information or an opinion you’d like to share with 50,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.

FREE EMAIL SUBSCRIPTION: Join 50,000+ readers each month and get the latest news and information from Western Pierce County direct to your inbox, daily, free of charge. Sign up here.

COMMENT POLICY: If you care to comment on the above story/announcement, feel free. Review our comment policy and please, be polite and respectful.

Reader Interactions

Share this story

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.