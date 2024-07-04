 2023 Water Quality Report – The Suburban Times

The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

2023 Water Quality Report

· · Leave a Comment ·

The Water Department is very pleased to present the 2023 Water Quality Report to our water system customers.  Our constant goal is to provide you with a safe, dependable supply of drinking water.  As part of our continued commitment to ensuring the quality of DuPont’s water, we want to keep you informed about the drinking water and services we have delivered to you during the past year (January 1, 2023, through December 31, 2023).  

The report covers the following topics of information: 

  • DuPont’s water system      
  • Water quality protection programs
  • Water quality monitoring requirements   
  • Water quality data
  • General health effects      
  • Water use efficiency performance 

The report can be found on the City’s website at: 2023-Water-Quality-Report-Final (dupontwa.gov) 

DISCLAIMER: The above news, information, and opinions are the author’s own. If you have news, information or an opinion you’d like to share with 50,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.

FREE EMAIL SUBSCRIPTION: Join 50,000+ readers each month and get the latest news and information from Western Pierce County direct to your inbox, daily, free of charge. Sign up here.

COMMENT POLICY: If you care to comment on the above story/announcement, feel free. Review our comment policy and please, be polite and respectful.

Reader Interactions

Share this story

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.