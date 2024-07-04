2023 Water Quality Report – The Suburban Times

The Water Department is very pleased to present the 2023 Water Quality Report to our water system customers. Our constant goal is to provide you with a safe, dependable supply of drinking water. As part of our continued commitment to ensuring the quality of DuPont’s water, we want to keep you informed about the drinking water and services we have delivered to you during the past year (January 1, 2023, through December 31, 2023).

The report covers the following topics of information:

DuPont’s water system

Water quality protection programs

Water quality monitoring requirements

Water quality data

General health effects

Water use efficiency performance

The report can be found on the City’s website at: 2023-Water-Quality-Report-Final (dupontwa.gov)