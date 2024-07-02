Traffic impacts for Tacoma Summer Blast begin July 3 – The Suburban Times

Drivers in Tacoma’s north end should expect parking restrictions and road closures related to Summer Blast on July 3 and 4.

On July 3, the gated lots at Dune Peninsula, Cummings, Les Davis and Jack Tanner parks along Ruston Way will remain locked and closed for event set up including stage and tent construction and vendor load-in. Parking that day will still be available at Point Ruston and in the parking lots near Katie Downs Waterfront Tavern, Duke’s Seafood and across the street from those locations.

On July 4, Ruston Way will be closed to all traffic between Alder Street and N. 49th Street, Yacht Club Road will be closed between Ruston Way and Grand Loop and N. Baltimore St. will be closed between Ruston Way and N. 49th St. These closures go into effect at 7 a.m. and will last until midnight. Heavy traffic and delays around these closures are expected, so please plan accordingly.

ADA Accessibility

On July 4, a dedicated ADA parking lot will be available at the intersection of Ruston Way and Alder. The ADA viewing area for the fireworks show will be located at the horseshoe pier at Cummings Park.

Free Parking

Free public parking is available at Point Defiance Park near the boat launch and in all lots along Ruston Way south of Alder St on a first-come, first-served basis.

Paid Parking

Paid public parking is available at the Point Ruston parking garage. Rates can be found on their website at PointRuston.com/about/parking.

Bus Services

Pierce Transit offers service to Point Defiance Park via bus routes 10 and 11. Note: Holiday hours of operation will be in effect on July 4, with the last bus scheduled to depart at 6:06 p.m. Do not plan on using the bus for transportation after the fireworks display.

About Tacoma Summer Blast

Tacoma Summer Blast is hosted by Metro Parks Tacoma in partnership with the City of Tacoma. The event features a full day of live music, food, entertainment, and craft vendors. Festivities begin at noon and ends with spectacular fireworks over Puget Sound around 10:00 p.m.

The celebration takes place at Dune Peninsula and Cummings Park on Ruston Way with over 150 vendors, two stages and a 20-minute firework display. The fireworks display can be seen from Dune Peninsula Park in the north, along Ruston Way Waterfront, and stretching to Jack Hyde Park in the south. The Emerald Queen Casino fireworks show is presented by the City of Tacoma.

More event details can be found online at TacomaSummerBlast.com.