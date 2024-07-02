Ruth Anne Hickey Honored With Prestigious Award – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Eric Warn, Lakewood Lions.

Lakewood Lions Club Member Ruth Anne Hickey (standing with plaque) was recently awarded a Melvin Jones Fellowship for her efforts to make Lakewood a better place to work and live. Presenting the award was Past President Dan Comsia (seated). Jones was a Chicago business leader who formed Lions Club International in 1917 so people could put their talents to work improving their communities. Today there are 1.4 million members in 49,000 clubs in the world. The Lakewood club was started in 1954 and is the oldest service club in the community.