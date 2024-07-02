 Pierce Transit Invites Public Input on Long Range Plan – The Suburban Times

Pierce Transit Invites Public Input on Long Range Plan

Over the next 20 years, Pierce County’s population will grow, new technologies will change how and why people travel, and the funding to deliver robust transit service will continue to be a challenge. To address and prepare for all of these changes, Pierce Transit is drafting its Long Range Plan called Destination 2045. The public is invited to give input at various stages of creating, drafting and finalizing the Plan.

On July 1, Pierce Transit kicks off the first phase of public involvement for the Plan with a survey. Members of the public are encouraged to let the agency know about their 20-year vision for transit in Pierce County. Please fill out the survey to contribute your feedback; visit PierceTransit.org for the survey link

For more information about Destination 2045 and Pierce Transit’s LRP process, please visit PierceTransit.org/LongRangePlans.

