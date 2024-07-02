Clover Park Rotary Installs New Leadership – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Paul Webb.

Mike Killen (front) with the 2024-25 Clover Park Rotary Club board.

LAKEWOOD – The Rotary Club of Clover Park held its annual banquet on Wednesday, June 19 at the Tacoma Country and Golf Club, for the purpose of installing a new slate of officers. President for the 2023-2024 Rotary year, Sue Potter passed the gavel to incoming President Mike Killen who will serve July 1, 2024-June 30, 2025.

During Potter’s year as Club President, she supervised continuing support of Custer Elementary Schools during several reading nights, a Christmas giving program done in conjunction with West Pierce Fire and Rescue which, last Christmas supplied food, clothing, and Christmas gifts to over 90 children. She also continued work on the Club’s signature projects to raise money and provide upgrades to the South Puget Sound Wildlife area on Phillips road, and support of the golf course at American Lake Veterans hospital. This course is designed specifically to accommodate handicapped veterans.

In all, Clover Park Rotary initiated many new members and raised over $27,000 to fund the various charities Rotary supports.

Want to give back to your community in a spirit of fellowship? Go to: www.cloverparkrotary.org and go to “Join our club.”