A Sizzling Summer of Events in U.P. – The Suburban Times

Don’t forget to take advantage of all the FREE summer fun planned in U.P. this year, including:

Music on the Square, Wednesday, July 10 and continuing through Aug. 28. Enjoy live music in Market Square on Wednesday nights beginning at 6 p.m. Different food trucks will be onsite each week. Kicking things off on July 10 will be the Joel Astley Band and the Lumpia Love food truck offering fresh Filipino fare.

Concerts in the Orchard, beginning Thursday, July 18. Octopus Ballet’s folk and Americana music will lead off the Curran Orchard Resource Enthusiasts (CORE) Thursday night concert series in Curran Apple Orchard. The music starts at 6:30 p.m. Bring a picnic dinner, blanket or camp chairs and enjoy five Thursday nights of free live music.

9th Annual Teddy Bears’ Picnic, Sunday, July 21 from 1-4 p.m. Teddy bears and stuffed animals will descend with their owners on the Curran Apple Orchard for a celebration that will include dancing bears, a Teddy Bear March, crafts, storytelling, Teddy Bear yoga and more. This free, family-friendly event, hosted by Dance Theatre Northwest, will end with a Parade of Bears.

3rd Annual Twisted Cider 5K and Kids 1K, Saturday, July 27. The Tacoma City Marathon Association’s 5K course winds its way from the Curran Apple Orchard through University Place, while the Kids 1K is an out-and-back along Sound View Drive. Enjoy post-race snacks and awards amid the orchard’s grounds. Register at the TCMA website.

Movie in the Park, Saturday, Aug. 3. Get ready for an evening of free family fun when the sun goes down. Spread out a blanket and some pillows and settle in for the hilarious adventures of Dory and her friends as they get busy “Finding Nemo.” Starting at 7:30 p.m., there will be children’s activities and snack trucks prior to the show.