Superintendent Banner Receives Patriotic Employer Award – The Suburban Times

Superintendent Banner Receives Patriotic Employer Award

Pictured: Director of Equity and Community Engagement Grant Twyman, Equity and Community Engagement Coordinator Amari Davis, ESGR Volunteer Morgan Zantua and CPSD Superintendent Ron Banner.

Clover Park School District Superintendent Ron Banner received the Patriotic Employer Award from the Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve (ESGR) on June 20.

ESGR, a Department of Defense office, was established in 1972 to promote cooperation and understanding between service members and their civilian employers. The ESGR recognizes employers that are nominated by service members for the exceptional support provided to them and their families with this honorable award. Superintendent Banner was nominated by the Director of Equity and Community Engagement, Grant Twyman for his outstanding dedication to active duty and veteran CPSD staff and their families. 

As a military child himself, Banner makes it a priority to meet the needs of military connected students, staff and families in the district. This year, CPSD also received the Purple Star Award which recognizes school districts that demonstrate educational and social-emotional supports to students of military service members as they face transitions to a new school. 

