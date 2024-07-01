Steilacoom Historical School District July 17, 2024 Regular Board Meeting – The Suburban Times

The July 17, 2024, Regular Board Meeting of the Steilacoom Historical School District Board of Directors will take place via a Zoom format. The meeting will begin at 6:00 p.m. Community members wishing to provide testimony may send comments (limited to 3 minutes) in writing to the Executive Assistant to the Superintendent at gmiller@steilacoom.k12.wa.us prior to 3:00 p.m. on the meeting day.

Zoom login for the meeting: https://steilacoom-k12-wa-us.zoom.us/j/88252822778 or call 253-215-8782 and enter Webinar ID: 882 5282 2778