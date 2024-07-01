July Programs & Events at Lakewold Gardens – The Suburban Times

Summer Garden Party

Sunday, July 28, 4-8pm

Tickets: $250

Revel in the magic of the gardens in summer’s full bloom! This year’s summer soiree and auction invites community members to come together to celebrate and support the gardens on a glorious summer evening with award winning wines and exquisite fare, live music, theatre in the garden, and a touching tribute to Judy Wagner for her decades of devotion to Lakewold Gardens.

Music From Home

American Focus Concert 3: Native American Composers Today

Sunday, July 7, 3-5 pm

Tickets: $35 General | $28 Students, Seniors & Military | $17.50 Youth 6-17 (5 and under free)

Music From Home is Lakewold Garden’s monthly series of intimate chamber music concerts held in the historic Wagner House. For the 2024 season, Lakewold is pleased to present Sounds of the Homelands, with each concert featuring the music of a particular cultural terroir. The July concert features Navajo pianist and composer Connor Chee who will perform a program of original works including selections from the Navajo Vocables and Sandpainting series.



Ticket price includes complimentary desserts.



Figure Drawing

July 10 (Second Wednesday), 6-9 pm

Tickets: $20 Adult, $18 Students (18+)

This casual sessions offers an opportunity for artists to come together to practice their figure drawing skills with a live model. Artists (18+ years) of all levels are invited to practice and share their skills with fellow artists. Easels are provided, but participants are to bring their own drawing materials (charcoal, pencils, pastels, etc.). This session features a nude model with focus on gestures and various lengths of poses.

ART EXHIBITS – Included with admission

Becky Frehse: Spacious Rambles

Through July 14

Spacious Rambles is a collection of mixed media paintings that weave together Frehse’s visual perceptions of physical space—a sense of being in the world. Many travels, the natural world, the presence of water, and her garden inspired her awareness of place and time as momentary. The work chosen for this exhibit includes some of her larger canvases, called “tone poems,” as well as a 2023 series of small oil paintings.



Jose Orantes: Metaphor of Color through Time (Metáfora del color a través del tiempo)

July 19 – September 1, 2024

GARDEN PROGRAMS

Crafting from the Gardens

Second and Fourth Sundays, 1:30-3:30 pm

Suitable for ages 12+

Create art from nature! Crafting from the Gardens provides participants the opportunity to make decorative pieces from natural materials found in and around Lakewold. Horticulture Engagement Specialist Brianna Ybarra has scheduled a wide variety of projects using everything from rocks and cut wood rounds to living plants, flower petals and leaves. Space is limited to 15 people.

July 7: Layered Leaf Paintings

Tickets: $25

Alternating paint and leaf prints, create a beautiful piece of art to adorn your wall or give as a gift!

July 21: Wood Round Butterflies

Tickets: $35

Using small round slices of branches and a butterfly template, create a whimsical addition for your garden or home.

Remembering Our Roots Forest Immersion

First and Third Sundays, 10-11:30 am

Thursdays, 6-7:30 pm weekly (May-August)

Tickets: $35

Suitable for ages 14+

Connect to nature and its many healing benefits! Forest Immersion combines a leisurely, guided walk through the gardens with a series of prompts designed to engage all the senses. Participants may be invited to think deeply on what they hear, see, feel and smell while sitting and just ‘being’ for a few minutes. Or they might notice things that surprise them, things they once knew and have forgotten, such as the spicy-sweet smell of leaves and moss or the feeling of their heart rate slowing down while listening to birdsong in the shadow of an ironwood tree. Sessions end with tea and an opportunity for conversation.



Groups are intentionally limited to ten participants to facilitate the most immersive and restorative experience.

TOURS

Friday Drop-in Tours

Fridays, 11:15am

Tickets: $15

Lakewold docents tour guests through the gardens, pointing out current highlights and other favorite locations to explore. No minimum party size is required. Tours last approximately one hour, and total walking distance is about a mile. Ticket price includes admission so guests are free to explore on their own before and after their tour.

VETERANS ART CENTER

Lakewold Gardens is committed to fostering art programs and providing a safe, comfortable, and healing space to our veteran community.



Veterans Painting Group

Second and Fourth Sundays of the month, 11am-1pm

Free for Veterans

Group painting sessions with veteran and artist Charles Burt designed to empower veterans by providing art instruction in a peaceful garden setting while creating connections with other veterans in the art community. Artists of all levels are welcome; all supplies are provided.



Sound Vet Jam

Third Wednesday of the Month, 6-7:30pm

This community-based, all-inclusive music jam event is hosted by MusicWorks4Veterans to bring together veterans and service members transitioning to civilian life, their families and community to share stories and experience the benefits of having a creative musical outlet. Bring your own instrument or borrow one at the jam.

For more information about Lakewold Gardens programs and events, visit lakewoldgardens.org.