Free summer lunch for kids starts July 1 – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Mary Bridge Children’s Hospital.

With school letting out kids lose access to free or reduced-price meals, leaving many parents struggling to meet nutritional needs.

As many as 13 million children in the United States face food insecurity, or lack of access to adequate food, reports No Kid Hungry.

Since 2019, Mary Bridge Children’s has stepped in to fill this gap with free, healthy, kid-approved meals as part of the USDA Summer Food Service Program.

Starting July 1 Mary Bridge will provide on-site lunches for anyone 18 or younger, every weekday through the end of August from 11am to 1pm, on a first-come, first-served basis. Meals must be consumed on-site due to program requirements. Chairs will be set up inside the outpatient center for children to sit, relax and eat their meals.

Please note meals will not be available July 4-5 because of the Fourth of July observance.

Families can text FOOD to 304-304 to find a lunch distribution near them.