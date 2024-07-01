 Curran Apple Orchard Summer 2024 Concerts – The Suburban Times

Curran Apple Orchard Summer 2024 Concerts

Submitted by CORE.

Join us at the Curran Apple Orchard Summer Concerts starting on Thursday, July 18. Pack a picnic dinner and enjoy these free Thursday evening performances that begin at 6:30 p.m. at the Curran Apple Orchard (3920 Grandview Drive W.).

The 2024 performers are:

  • July 18 – Octopus Ballet (folk and Americana)
  • July 25 – Anjali Silva and Sabor (Brazilian and Latin)
  • August 1 – Billy Spaulding and the Soulful 88s (blues)
  • August 8 – Budapest West (rock and world music)
  • August 15 – Bigfoot Brass (brass band jazz)

Check the City’s Events page for Concerts in the Park updates, including any weather-related schedule changes. Thanks to CORE for Concerts in the Park and to United Church for overflow parking access!

