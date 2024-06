Recently our Search and Rescue Team had the opportunity to train our SWAT Team on some high angle rope skills. They had a specific incident which sparked this training so the next time we have a bad guy stuck on a hill SWAT can take the lead to go get him!

At the end of the day we have to be ready to do it all, so it’s always good to train for every scenario you can.

The post SWAT and SAR Training first appeared on Pierce County Sheriff’s Department Blotter.