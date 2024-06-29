The Prom Queen . . . Maybe – The Suburban Times

Kathy

Kathy recognized a good deal when she saw one. She loved living close enough to Tacoma, Lakewood, Fircrest and University Place. She wasn’t old enough to own her own car . . . yet, but she got around “just fine thank you” . . . even with just a bike. She took a school bus to school and back home. Kathy got along with most people, and earned enough money to boost her confidence. From her home she was able to work afternoon and evening shifts for three or four different restaurants . . . when she wanted. She almost always said “Yes, but it pretty much depended on who called her and the attitude she recognized as workable or not.

Kathy’s parents owned a nice home on a hill that gave a nice view of the South Tacoma Valley (once called Nalley Valley) and the kinda populated area between her home and the areas of Fircrest, Lakewood and University Place (U.P.).

Kathy always enjoyed shopping at St. Vinnie’s in the South Tacoma Valley. It was down hill going and uphill returning, but not that bad even when she had made purchases that rode back home with her. It was shopping at St. Vinnie’s one day that woke her up to the problems of others. Kathy was going over the long line of female shirts and blouses. Another young girl was looking at a particular blouse that she wanted. Kathy saw the girl trying to change the price. Before Kathy could control her tongue she snapped “Don’t do that!” The young girl almost snarled at her. Kathy continued, “Always be friendly. It’s a nice staff here. Some are almost like us. They need to earn money here, but they want everyone to get the best prices and apparel that they can. If the people here know what you’re looking for they can help you find it. The store has new old clothes arriving everyday. For example, they might see the blouse you are coveting and know that another one similar is about to be added to the hangers . . . and the price might be better than what you are trying to steal away!”

The younger girl returned the next day and Kathy was there waiting for her. Kathy thought she looked a little bit better in it and like she had guessed it was going to cost the younger girl even less than she was going to pay originally. “Patty” said the younger girl. “Patty is my name.” Kathy introduced herself and said, I know all about girls clothes here. If you ever have questions let me know. I enjoy shopping here. The young girl hesitated a second or two and then asked, “You know anything about lawn gear?” Kathy responded, “No, but I know where they have it. Why?” Patty explained “We haven’t lived here long either, we just moved in from Sumner. We rented and then bought our home here. The grass needs to be mowed and stuff. I don’t think my dad has enough money to buy what he needs.”

Kathy thought for a second and then said, “Let’s go take a look.” At the yard sale area, the two of them found several lawn pieces that Patty’s father would probably love. Kathy said, “Let’s get it. I’m working tonight and tomorrow night . . . and get paid Friday. I have enough now to cover it.” Patty said “Oh, I couldn’t do that . . . any other restaurants looking for help?” Kathy said, “Always.”

Within a month, Kathy and Patty were having a ball. They often worked together at two different restaurants. They were on top of the world and were dressing nicely and very stand-out-ish. As the end of the year drew nearer, they had their choices of boy friends, but they didn’t have their prom dresses. As Patty’s prom approached everything clicked and she had an incredible dress via Kathy who found the perfect fit and look from St. Vinnies. Kathy saw her off to the dance and came home.

At home Kathy’s mom asked about her about her own prom and Kathy just shrugged. “I’ve got a date and I have a friend who is enjoying herself tonight. I’m happy.” Her mom nodded her head and said “You’re happy, but . . . not thrilled. I know you’ll have a good time, but . . .” “I have a dress you might enjoy.” Kathy broke into laughter and said, “Oh, I saw that dress two months ago. It was beautiful and you must have looked darling in it, but . . . I keep running into “But.”

The night of the prom came and went. Kathy got home with her dance partner. Mom and dad looked at Kathy who looked okay and just fine. Her mom finally asked about the event. Kathy smiled and before she could speak, her dance partner spoke up. “Kathy chose my outfit and I looked great. All the girls wanted to dance with me. My buddies had a great time too. I’m sorry we’re late, we danced it seemed like all night long. The guys were just strutting around like kings . . . Kathy had helped them all with her choices of fittings and sparkle from St. Vinnies and when the voting came out Kathy was elected Queen! We had a wonderful, wonderful, evening. It was magical. You have a fantastic daughter.” Both parents dropped their jaws in confusion and then laughed with everyone and gave hugs around.