Register for the National Night Out Caravan by July 26 – The Suburban Times

your neighborhood starts to make plans for its National Night Out celebration on Tuesday, Aug. 6, don’t forget to register your event with the City’s public safety team so that it can be included on the Public Safety Caravan schedule. Members of the U.P. Police Department, West Pierce Fire & Rescue, City Council members and City staff will travel in public safety vehicles and make stops at neighborhood celebrations to say hello and build stronger community connections.

Email UPPublicSafety@cityofup.com to register your neighborhood event by Friday, July 26 to ensure it’s included on the list of the caravan’s stops.