 Register for the National Night Out Caravan by July 26 – The Suburban Times

The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

Register for the National Night Out Caravan by July 26

· · Leave a Comment ·

 your neighborhood starts to make plans for its National Night Out celebration on Tuesday, Aug. 6, don’t forget to register your event with the City’s public safety team so that it can be included on the Public Safety Caravan schedule. Members of the U.P. Police Department, West Pierce Fire & Rescue, City Council members and City staff will travel in public safety vehicles and make stops at neighborhood celebrations to say hello and build stronger community connections.

Email UPPublicSafety@cityofup.com to register your neighborhood event by Friday, July 26 to ensure it’s included on the list of the caravan’s stops.

DISCLAIMER: The above news, information, and opinions are the author’s own. If you have news, information or an opinion you’d like to share with 50,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.

FREE EMAIL SUBSCRIPTION: Join 50,000+ readers each month and get the latest news and information from Western Pierce County direct to your inbox, daily, free of charge. Sign up here.

Ed Selden Carpet One

COMMENT POLICY: If you care to comment on the above story/announcement, feel free. Review our comment policy and please, be polite and respectful.

Reader Interactions

Share this story

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.