Pierce County Business Assistance Programs – The Suburban Times

Manufacturers Industrial Assessment Centers (IAC) Implementation Grants Program: IAC grants are available to small- and medium-sized manufacturers to improve energy and material efficiency, enhance cybersecurity, increase productivity, deploy smart and advanced manufacturing technologies, and reduce waste and pollution. Grant awards are up to $300,000 per manufacturer (covering one or multiple projects) per funding round, at a 50% cost share.

Small manufacturers could use SBA-guaranteed capital to meet the cost share requirement .

. Free assessments in conjunction with the IAC grant may be scheduled through the University of Washington .

. The grant program operates on a rolling basis and applications may be submitted at any time through the year, with quarterly reviews.

Washington State Department of Commerce SSBCI Programs:

Small Business Flex Fund 2 Micro Loan Program . With competitive interest rates and flexible repayment options, the new Washington Small Business Flex Fund 2 is designed to help small businesses and nonprofits access funds to grow and thrive.

. With competitive interest rates and flexible repayment options, the new Washington Small Business Flex Fund 2 is designed to help small businesses and nonprofits access funds to grow and thrive. Owner-Occupied Commercial Real Estate Program. Helps small businesses qualify for financing and lower risk related to owner-occupied real estate loans. Targeted at socially and economically disadvantaged business owners and very small businesses, the funds can be used for tenant improvements, construction, and the purchase or refinance of qualifying properties.

FREE Exhibitor Booth at Washington Procurement Connect: Register now to join the Washington State Department of Enterprise Services on October 8 at the first annual conference aimed at strengthening the relationship between Washington state small businesses and the governments that buy their goods and services and contract with them for public works. DES is offering priority registration to all small, diverse and veteran-owned businesses on statewide contracts. When you register, you will get an exhibitor booth where you can directly connect with government purchasers. And it’s free!

Find Available Properties: Search available commercial and industrial properties online, 24/7. Access market data, demographics and community data. Learn more at InvestPierceCounty.com

Find out about assistance opportunities, market data and other resources on our website: PierceCountyWA.gov/EDD.