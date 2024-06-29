Applicants Sought for Tacoma’s New Urban Design Board – The Suburban Times

The new Urban Design Board (UBD) is seeking passionate community members to fill the inaugural slate of members in seven key positions. This is your opportunity to join the new board and influence the future of Tacoma’s urban landscape, ensuring that our built environment reflects our rich culture, dynamic community, and vibrant neighborhoods.

Positions available:

Design and Development Professional—four (4) four positions: Those encouraged to apply include candidates with professional experience related to site and building design and development from fields such as architecture, landscape architecture, planning, urban design, land use or real estate law, real estate development, construction or building trades, and civil or structural engineering. Allied Community Representative—three (3) positions: Seeking candidates with lived and/or professional experience and/or training relevant to three urban design priorities: active/multimodal transportation, sustainable development, and culture and heritage. One representative is to be appointed for each of these three priority subject areas.

Applicants’ expertise may potentially span various fields, including, but not limited to, transit agency administration, transportation planner or engineer, “green” building professional, urban forestry professional, environmental planner, artisan/craftsperson, historian, architectural history professional, and cultural organization administrator.



Additional Board membership information:

Two of the seven positions must reside and/or conduct business primarily in Council Districts Three, Four, or Five.

While preference will be given to Tacoma residents, up to two Board members may reside outside of Tacoma.

The UBD is appointed by the City Council for three-year terms. For this first UDB recruitment, several positions will be appointed as two-year terms, to provide continuity with future UDB appointments.

Roles and Responsibilities:

The Urban Design Board has a specific role as part of the all-new Urban Design Project Review process just approved by the Tacoma City Council. The UDB will provide early concept design guidance and make final design decisions for specific Urban Design Project Review (UDPR) permits. Additionally, the Board will offer advisory input to the City of Tacoma on urban design matters, serving as an educational resource and advocate for design excellence in our community. Regular meetings are set to begin in January 2025, to be held once a month on a weekday after normal business hours.

Commitment to Diversity:

The City is committed to fostering an equitable and anti-racist organization and wants its committees, boards, and commissions to reflect Tacoma’s diverse community. For these vacancies, BIPOC, LGBTQ+ individuals, individuals with disabilities, seniors, immigrants, and refugees are especially encouraged to apply.

Additional information on the Urban Design Board is available here.

Training Requirements:

Appointed applicants are required to complete Open Public Meetings Act and Public Records Act trainings provided by the Washington State Office of the Attorney General within 90 days of being appointed to a committee, board, or commission.

How to Apply:

Applications must be submitted to the City Clerk’s Office by August 21, at cityoftacoma.org/cbcapplication. Questions about the application process, requests for the application in an alternate format, or requests to submit additional documents may be directed to Elizabeth Wing in the City Clerk’s Office at servetacoma@cityoftacoma.org or (253) 591-5178.