Public Rummage Sale Lakewood Elks Lodge – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Ciara Musgrove, Lakewood Elks Lodge.

The Lakewood Elks Lodge 6313 75th St W, Lakewood, WA 98499 will host a Public Rummage Sale on June 29 from 9:30 am-4:00 pm.

$25 Fill a bag w/Clothes

$10.00 per pair of shoes

$1-$20 home decor & Jewelry!

$50 Designer Item fill a bag

Tons of New and Gently Worn Menswear, Womenswear, Designer wear, shoes, heels, boots and Jewelry.

Home decor and more!

Lounge & kitchen open 11am-3pm. Grab lunch, refreshments and shop!

Stop by our Facebook page for a sneak peak of items.