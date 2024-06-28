 Public Rummage Sale Lakewood Elks Lodge – The Suburban Times

Public Rummage Sale Lakewood Elks Lodge

Submitted by Ciara Musgrove, Lakewood Elks Lodge.

The Lakewood Elks Lodge 6313 75th St W, Lakewood, WA 98499 will host a Public Rummage Sale on June 29 from 9:30 am-4:00 pm.

$25 Fill a bag w/Clothes
$10.00 per pair of shoes
$1-$20 home decor & Jewelry!
$50 Designer Item fill a bag
Tons of New and Gently Worn Menswear, Womenswear, Designer wear, shoes, heels, boots and Jewelry.
Home decor and more!
Lounge & kitchen open 11am-3pm. Grab lunch, refreshments and shop!
Stop by our Facebook page for a sneak peak of items.

