 Help Us Name the Sea Lion Pup – The Suburban Times

The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

Help Us Name the Sea Lion Pup

· · Leave a Comment ·

She’s thriving, growing, and exploring a kiddie pool behind the scenes. The California sea lion pup born June 6 at Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium is getting closer to meeting her adoring fans. But before she does, she needs a name.

Members of the public are invited to vote on one of four names chosen by keepers in the Rocky Shores area of the zoo, where the pup has been living behind the scenes with her mom, Eloise.

The names include:

  • Rosa: named for the Santa Rosa sea lions in the Channel Islands off California
  • Marnie: meaning “of the sea”
  • Nori: a type of seaweed
  • Pepper: keepers say she was strong and feisty at her first two health checks despite fighting off a respiratory infection.

Guests can vote for their favorite name here. The naming contest closes at 11 p.m. on July 7.

Since her birth, the pup has been nursing, growing, moving, vocalizing, and getting accustomed to her care team behind the scenes.

“Eloise has been giving her pup ‘swimming lessons’ in shallow water,” said Curator Jen DeGroot. “She is a fast learner and will join the other sea lions and seals in the public viewing pool later this summer.”

For now, she will remain behind the scenes and continue to bond with her mom.

The pup now weighs 23 pounds, up from 17 pounds just one week ago. She will nurse for up to one year before adding new foods, such as herring, capelin, and squid, to her diet. She is the first sea lion pup to be born at the Tacoma zoo in its 119-year history.

The post Help Us Name the Sea Lion Pup appeared first on Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium.

DISCLAIMER: The above news, information, and opinions are the author’s own. If you have news, information or an opinion you’d like to share with 50,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.

FREE EMAIL SUBSCRIPTION: Join 50,000+ readers each month and get the latest news and information from Western Pierce County direct to your inbox, daily, free of charge. Sign up here.

COMMENT POLICY: If you care to comment on the above story/announcement, feel free. Review our comment policy and please, be polite and respectful.

Reader Interactions

Share this story

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.