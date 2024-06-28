Help Us Name the Sea Lion Pup – The Suburban Times

She’s thriving, growing, and exploring a kiddie pool behind the scenes. The California sea lion pup born June 6 at Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium is getting closer to meeting her adoring fans. But before she does, she needs a name.

Members of the public are invited to vote on one of four names chosen by keepers in the Rocky Shores area of the zoo, where the pup has been living behind the scenes with her mom, Eloise.

The names include:

Rosa: named for the Santa Rosa sea lions in the Channel Islands off California

Marnie: meaning “of the sea”

Nori: a type of seaweed

Pepper: keepers say she was strong and feisty at her first two health checks despite fighting off a respiratory infection.

Guests can vote for their favorite name here. The naming contest closes at 11 p.m. on July 7.

Since her birth, the pup has been nursing, growing, moving, vocalizing, and getting accustomed to her care team behind the scenes.

“Eloise has been giving her pup ‘swimming lessons’ in shallow water,” said Curator Jen DeGroot. “She is a fast learner and will join the other sea lions and seals in the public viewing pool later this summer.”

For now, she will remain behind the scenes and continue to bond with her mom.

The pup now weighs 23 pounds, up from 17 pounds just one week ago. She will nurse for up to one year before adding new foods, such as herring, capelin, and squid, to her diet. She is the first sea lion pup to be born at the Tacoma zoo in its 119-year history.

