Accepting Applications – 2025 Pierce County Tourism Grant Program – The Suburban Times

Pierce County is now accepting applications for the 2025 Pierce County Lodging Tax and 2025 Pierce County Tourism Promotion Area Grant Programs.

For the 2025 funding cycle, the Pierce County Lodging Tax Program will be granting up to $4.98 million and the Pierce County Tourism Promotion Area Program will be granting up to $1.35 million—each across several different tourism categories. Applicant organizations must be a 501 (c)(3) or 501 (c)(6) non-profit organization to apply, and lodging room-night generation must be the primary result of the program. Deadline to apply is July 8, 2024

Visit our website to learn more about the program details and for the complete list of requirements: www.piercecountywa.gov/tourism.