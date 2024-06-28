$6 million awarded to improve educational outcomes for Pierce County youth – The Suburban Times

Pierce County Human Services (PCHS) is awarding over $6 million to 29 programs improving educational outcomes in early learning, K-12 and post-secondary study. Funding comes from the Puget Sound Taxpayer Accountability Account (PSTAA), which will be used for educational services and facilities, and programs for children and youth that are low-income, experiencing homelessness or are in foster care.

View the full list of awards here.

“We are thrilled to announce the PSTAA funding awards, which will significantly enhance our ability to serve the community,” said Carol Mensah, PCHS Community Action Programs division manager. “This support expands programs and reach to more individuals and families, promoting equity and access to childcare and youth programming. We are deeply grateful for this opportunity to make a lasting impact and strengthen our efforts in fostering a thriving, inclusive community in Pierce County.”

PSTAA proceeds are distributed to King, Pierce and Snohomish counties proportionally based on each county’s population residing within Sound Transit’s jurisdictional boundaries. Pierce County is estimated to receive $123 million in total funding between 2019 and 2035.

These programs provide services within the Pierce County Regional Tax Authority (RTA) boundary, for the contracted period between July 1, 2024 and December 15, 2025. The Washington State Legislature passed Senate Bill 5987 in 2015 which created the Puget Sound Taxpayer Accountability Account in the state treasury as a part of transportation funding legislation.