Lakewood Community Garage Sale to benefit Grave Concerns Association – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Laurel Lemke.

Weekend summer garage sale in Lakewood June 21, 22, 23 and

June 28, 29, 30 will be the second of two summer garage sale weekends on Interlaaken Dr S.W. between 112th St S.W. and Forest Lane Rd S.W. in Lakewood.

The sale is held between 9am and 4pm. The purpose is to benefit the Western State Hospital Grave Concerns Association to help our volunteer effort in restoring the historic cemetery.

Come early for great finds in collectibles, furniture, hand crafted jewelry, art, housewares and much more. Card and cash accepted. Dress cool and bring a friend. See you there!