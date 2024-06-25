JBLM hosts Freedom Fest celebration June 29: free, open to the public – The Suburban Times

JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, Wash. — Joint Base Lewis-McChord’s Freedom Fest celebration will be at Cowan and Memorial stadiums on Lewis Main Saturday, June 29, from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. This is the first year the event is not being held on July 4. It’s free and open to the public.

Freedom Fest offers fair food, the Freedom Wheels Auto Show, carnival rides, games, stage entertainment and kids’ stage acts, games sponsor booth giveaways, roving entertainers and more.

MAIN STAGE SCHEDULE:

3 – 4 p.m. Army Band (Rock Band)

4 – 5 p.m. Car Show Awards

5 – 6:30 p.m. Darin Jones and The Last Men Standing

7 p.m. Free concert with headliner – Switchfoot

The fireworks display will begin around 10:15 p.m., or as soon as it’s completely dark. To see a complete list of scheduled events and additional information, visit JBLMfreedomfest.com.

INSTALLATION ACCESS INSTRUCTIONS:

All non-Department of Defense ID cardholders, 18 and older without a DOD sponsor in the vehicle, must register online before entry. You can use the event’s QR code or find the registration link at JBLMfreedomfest.com. All non-DOD ID card holders ages 18 and older must present ID at the gates.

REGISTRATION LINK:

https://pass.aie.army.mil/?b=usa&i=joint_base_lewis%E2%80%93mcchord&e=RN922PW0

The public is encouraged to use the DuPont Gate and park at the satellite parking area to take the shuttle to the event.Visitors may not bring weapons, alcohol, marijuana, glass bottles, illegal drugs, fireworks, or pets onto the base or onto festival grounds – medical alert and medical assistance animals are permitted.

Those with installation access may enter at other gates. Parking is on a first-come first-served basis, and carpooling is encouraged when possible.