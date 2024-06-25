DOTG Presents the Tacoma Youth Symphony and Friends July 10 Walk – The Suburban Times

Tacoma, WASH – Join us for the Tacoma Youth Symphony and Friends Walk, a vibrant event celebrating the musical culture of downtown Tacoma. This 0.5-mile walk, led by the Tacoma Youth Symphony Association (TYSA), will take place from 6:00 PM to 7:30 PM on Wednesday, July 10. The walk will begin at Theater on the Square Plaza and lead participants through the downtown Theater District, Antique Row, and Opera Alley.

Enjoy musical performances along the route, highlighting various arts organizations, and learn more about the history and programs these groups offer. At the end of the walk, attendees can enjoy ice cream and popsicles provided by TYSA. After the in-person walk, the tour will be available on the free GeoTourist app.

The Walk Tacoma series, sponsored by MultiCare, is a five-event walking series. These fun, themed walks, now in their fifteenth year, encourage people to explore Tacoma on foot by introducing new walking routes and sharing information about the community and its history through guided tours.

Event Details:

Date: July 10th

Time: 06:00 PM – 7:30 PM

Start and End Location: Theater on the Sqaure Plaza (930 Broadway)

Total Distance: 0.5-mile round trip

Pre-registration is encouraged at downtownonthego.org. The 2024 Walk Tacoma series will feature five walks from April through August, generously sponsored by MultiCare and Amazon.

Find Downtown On the Go at downtownonthego.org, or on Facebook and Instagram.