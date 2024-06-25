Corliss Management Group Opens the Douglas Apartments in the Sunrise Master Planned Community – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Corliss Management Group.

Corliss Management Group LLC (CMG), a family-owned and operated real estate development company, is thrilled to announce the opening of the first of three developer-owned apartments in the Sunrise Master Planned Community. The Douglas at Sunrise, developed in collaboration with SBJS LLC, represents the inaugural step in CMG’s vision to enhance residential options within Sunrise in Puyallup.

Located at the heart of the Sunrise Master Planned Community, The Douglas offers 120 garden-style apartments designed to cater to modern living needs. Located conveniently near neighborhood amenities — including the renowned Sunrise Park—The Douglas features quality modern interior styling and is located adjacent to the upcoming Sunrise Commercial shopping center. The Douglas residents will enjoy the comforts of home alongside the benefits of community living.

In addition to the quality crafted apartment homes, The Douglas provides a Recreation Center featuring a state of the art Fitness Room, promoting an active and engaged lifestyle for its residents.

Eric Corliss, Co-Managing Partner of Corliss Management Group LLC, expressed his excitement about The Douglas and its contribution to the Sunrise Master Planned Community, stating, “Our family is thrilled to incorporate this apartment unit into the Master Planned Community. The inclusion of The Douglas at Sunrise offers a space for comfortable homes and amenities that elevate everyday living. With The Douglas, we aim to extend master planned living to all stages of life— there’s something for everyone to live in and love at Sunrise. Making our grandfather’s vision for this area a reality – a thriving community – means the world to us.”

To commemorate the opening of The Douglas, a ribbon-cutting ceremony was held on Friday, June 21st, 2024, at the apartment site. The leasing for these residential units is available now. For future apartment developments, Corliss Management Group in partnership with SBJS LLC, has a 64-unit complex under construction, and a 400-unit complex in the pipeline to be started sometime in 2025 or early 2026.