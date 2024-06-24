Save the Date: MOSAIC festival returns to Wright Park – The Suburban Times

Great news for summer festival fans! MOSAIC (formerly Ethnic Fest) returns to Wright Park in Tacoma on July 27 and 28 (12-7 pm)!

This free festival continues its 36-year tradition of bringing together a kaleidoscope of dance, music, art, food and family fun, set under the shady trees of Wright Park.

Two Stages (Main stage presented by Bath Fitter NW)

Kid’s Zone

Food, Craft, Info, and Community Booths

Beer Garden

Volunteers Needed

Participate in MOSAIC in a special and unique way – join us as a volunteer! Volunteers are an integral part of our events, acting as public ambassadors with the community.

Applying is easy – just click here, fill out some brief contact information and that’s it!