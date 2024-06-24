Save the Date: MOSAIC festival returns to Wright Park – The Suburban Times

Great news for summer festival fans! MOSAIC (formerly Ethnic Fest) returns to Wright Park in Tacoma on July 27 and 28 (12-7 pm)!
This free festival continues its 36-year tradition of bringing together a kaleidoscope of dance, music, art, food and family fun, set under the shady trees of Wright Park.
- Two Stages (Main stage presented by Bath Fitter NW)
- Kid’s Zone
- Food, Craft, Info, and Community Booths
- Beer Garden
Volunteers Needed
Participate in MOSAIC in a special and unique way – join us as a volunteer! Volunteers are an integral part of our events, acting as public ambassadors with the community.
Applying is easy – just click here, fill out some brief contact information and that’s it!
