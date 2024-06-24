 Save the Date: MOSAIC festival returns to Wright Park – The Suburban Times

The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

Save the Date: MOSAIC festival returns to Wright Park

· · Leave a Comment ·

Great news for summer festival fans! MOSAIC (formerly Ethnic Fest) returns to Wright Park in Tacoma on July 27 and 28 (12-7 pm)!

This free festival continues its 36-year tradition of bringing together a kaleidoscope of dance, music, art, food and family fun, set under the shady trees of Wright Park.

  • Two Stages (Main stage presented by Bath Fitter NW)
  • Kid’s Zone
  • Food, Craft, Info, and Community Booths
  • Beer Garden

Volunteers Needed

Participate in MOSAIC in a special and unique way – join us as a volunteer! Volunteers are an integral part of our events, acting as public ambassadors with the community.

Applying is easy – just click here, fill out some brief contact information and that’s it!

DISCLAIMER: The above news, information, and opinions are the author’s own. If you have news, information or an opinion you’d like to share with 50,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.

FREE EMAIL SUBSCRIPTION: Join 50,000+ readers each month and get the latest news and information from Western Pierce County direct to your inbox, daily, free of charge. Sign up here.

COMMENT POLICY: If you care to comment on the above story/announcement, feel free. Review our comment policy and please, be polite and respectful.

Reader Interactions

Share this story

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.