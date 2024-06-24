Maintenance Projects Impact Access to Some Clover Park Schools This Summer – The Suburban Times

LAKEWOOD, Wash. — Clover Park School District is completing several projects this summer that may impact community access to district schools, playgrounds or play fields. These necessary maintenance projects will be completed using existing capital savings funds.

Clover Park High School (CPHS)

Crews will replace CPHS’s aging fire alarm system, resurface and restripe the tennis courts, replace the field irrigation system and replace the gymnasium bleachers. Summer school programs have been moved to Harrison Preparatory School.

CPHS fields, pool and large gymnasium are closed through summer.

The tennis courts will be closed Aug. 12-31.

There will be an intermittent closure of the walking path around the exterior of Harry Lang Stadium.

Elementary Playground Maintenance and Replacement

At Dower Elementary School, a temporary early learning playground will be completed, and the main playground will be relocated and replaced with new fall protection and equipment. Play areas will be closed through the summer.

Oakbrook and Tyee Park elementary schools will be closed throughout the summer to replace playground equipment and install new fall protection.

Idlewild Elementary School

Crews will make repairs to the school’s plumbing system.

Lochburn Middle School

The gymnasium will be closed through the summer for a bleacher replacement.

Tillicum Elementary School

There will be limited access to the school and restricted access to play fields at times between June 15 and Aug. 18 as crews complete a sewer line replacement.