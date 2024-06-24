Health Department will close June 27 for staff retreat – The Suburban Times

Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department will close its building at 3629 S. D St., Tacoma, WA 98418 on Thursday, June 27, for a staff retreat.
You can find many of our services online.
- Get help with a septic system.
- Order a birth or death certificate.
- Report a foodborne illness or food safety complaint.
- See food inspection reports.
- Report a problem.
We will reopen the building on Friday, June 28, for regular business hours. Find more information about our services and hours of operation on our website.
Leave a Reply