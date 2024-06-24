 Health Department will close June 27 for staff retreat – The Suburban Times

Health Department will close June 27 for staff retreat

Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department will close its building at 3629 S. D St., Tacoma, WA 98418 on Thursday, June 27, for a staff retreat.

You can find many of our services online.

We will reopen the building on Friday, June 28, for regular business hours. Find more information about our services and hours of operation on our website.

