City of Tacoma Receives $1.94M to Support Residential Transition from Fossil Fuels to Clean, Energy-Efficient Appliances – The Suburban Times

The Washington State Department of Commerce has awarded $1.94 million to the City of Tacoma as part of the state’s Home Electrification Appliance Rebates (HEAR) grant program. Funded by Washington’s Climate Commitment Act, these rebates will be provided through a partnership with Tacoma Power.

These grant funds are designed to help income-constrained residents transition from using natural gas or oil-powered appliances to energy-efficient electric space and water heating appliances like heat pumps and heat pump water heaters. For Tacoma residents, this switch is especially beneficial thanks to Tacoma Power’s clean, renewable hydroelectric power.

“The City has a plan to gradually switch fossil fuel appliances to efficient electric heat pumps in homes and businesses with low and moderate incomes. This plan, based on data, aligns with our community’s vision of Tacoma as a safe and affordable clean energy city,” said Mayor Victoria Woodards. “We’ll be taking a comprehensive approach and working with local, state, and federal partners to make this happen. These investments from the Climate Commitment Act will help Tacoma achieve our goals for climate, health, and workforce development.”

A combination of City funds, state funds, and federal tax credits will help ease the transition for income-qualified Tacoma residents by providing benefits such as reduced energy and heating bills, improved indoor air quality, and access to air conditioning.

According to the WA State Department of Commerce, building-related emissions are the second-greatest source of greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions in Washington State. GHG emissions from the direct combustion of fossil fuels in buildings represent 10% of Washington’s statewide totals. In Tacoma, building emissions represent approximately 19% of total city-wide core emissions.

“From heat domes to many days of below-freezing temperatures, tens of thousands of Washington residents are put at risk each year by these increasing weather extremes,” said Commerce Director Mike Fong. “Investing these Climate Commitment Act funds gives community initiatives more opportunities to help reduce the use of fossil fuels and create healthier, more resilient, and more energy-efficient homes and buildings through electrification.”

Efficient electric appliances such as heat pumps are a valuable tool in tackling climate change and helping households and businesses adapt to hotter temperatures since they use three to four times less energy than a traditional oil or gas furnace while also providing air conditioning.

Tacoma Power customers can expect to see information on how to access new, efficient appliances starting in early fall 2024. For more information on home electrification, rebates and incentives, and finding contractors, visit wa.switchison.org or call (253) 208-4351.

About the WA HEAR Program

The HEAR program is supported with funding from Washington’s Climate Commitment Act, which supports Washington’s climate action efforts by putting cap-and-invest dollars to work reducing climate pollution, creating jobs, and improving public health. More information about the CCA is available at climate.wa.gov.