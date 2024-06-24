City of Lakewood Small Works Housing Repair and Rehab Roster – The Suburban Times

The City of Lakewood is accepting applications for a Small Works Housing Repair/Rehab Roster for federally funded (U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development Community Development Block Grant and HOME Investment Partnership Act) housing repairs, rehabilitation and lead abatement programs within the city limits of Lakewood. Contractors needed include:

General Contractors

Electrical, Plumbing, and Mechanical Contractors Roofing Contractors

Septic/Sewer Contractors Lead Abatement Contractors

Asbestos Abatement Contractors

All contractors must be licensed, bonded and insured in the State of Washington. All firms must become a lead-based paint certified renovator through the Washington State Department of Commerce, Renovation, Repair and Painting (RRP) program to conduct work on any home constructed prior to 1978.

Lead- paint abatement firms must also be certified through the Washington State Department of Commerce for all abatements, inspections and risk assessments for lead-based paint.

When using the Small Works Housing Repair/Rehab Roster to award contractors, the City will invite proposals from those on the Roster. The contract will be awarded to the contractor submitting the most responsive bid depending on the area of specialty. To view the application, click here or additional applications are available at:

City of Lakewood Community Development Department – CDBG

6000 Main Street SW Lakewood, WA 98499

Or by calling: 253-983-7754

The City of Lakewood is an Equal Opportunity Employer. Qualified minority and women owned businesses are encouraged to respond.

Section 3 businesses are strongly encouraged to apply. Section 3 is HUD’s requirement for providing preference to low and very low-income residents of the local community, and the businesses that employ these persons, for new employment, training, and contracting opportunities resulting from HUD-funded projects.

PLEASE NOTE: This roster is a separate roster from the City of Lakewood Small Works Roster available through the City of Lakewood Public Works Department.