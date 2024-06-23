Milroy Bridge over the Puyallup River to close June 25 for maintenance – The Suburban Times

As part of the overall preservation and maintenance program of the Milroy Bridge, crews will close the bridge from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. on June 25 to perform routine maintenance.

The bridge crosses the Puyallup River on 66th Avenue East between State Route 167 (River Road East) and North Levee Road East. Motorists will need to use an alternate route during the closure.

The bridge’s concrete deck will be sealed to keep moisture out and prevent cracking or a type of concrete deterioration called spalling.

Crews will also perform other maintenance work if needed, such as paint touch-ups, vegetation removal, and repairs to the wood planks on the sidewalks.

Learn more about the project to clean the bridge in the future at www.PierceCountyWa.gov/CRP5102.

The Milroy Bridge is a steel truss bridge built in 1931. It carries approximately 12,000 vehicles a day.