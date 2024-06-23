2024 Steilacoom Summer Concert Series – The Suburban Times

Pioneer Park, 1700 Commercial Street, Steilacoom WA 98388. Concerts run from 6:30-8:00 pm, are free and open to the public.
- June 26 – America’s First Corps Army Band
- July 10 – Chapter 5 (Polished & Melodic Urban Dance Funk)
- July 17 – Joey Jewel (Sinatra in The Sands Tribute)
- July 24 – Danny Vernon (The Illusion of Elvis)
- July 31 – Michael Powers & Acoustics Minds
- August 7 – Incendio (Modern World Guitar)
- August 14 – Kalimba (Spirit of Earth Wind & Fire)
- August 21 – Darren Motamedy (Smooth Jazz)
- August 28 Wally & The Beaves (Oldies from the 50s, 60s, 70s & more)
Alternate weather site: Steilacoom Community Center, 2301Worthington St Steilacoom.
No Marijuana or alcoholic beverages are permitted in any Town of Steilacoom Parks.
For more information call (253) 581-1076
