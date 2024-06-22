 City of Lakewood RFP for Prosecution Services – The Suburban Times

The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

City of Lakewood RFP for Prosecution Services

· · Leave a Comment ·

Notice is hereby given that proposals will be received by the City of Lakewood, Washington for Prosecution Services.

By filing with the City Clerk by email at bschumacher@cityoflakewood.us by:

Date:              Friday, July 12, 2024

Time:             5:00 p.m.

Upon the City’s discretion, proposals submitted after the due date and time may not be considered. Proposers accept all risks of late delivery proposals regardless of fault. Detailed Request for Proposal (RFP) information including general information, requested services, proposal requirements, and evaluation process is available from the City Clerk by calling 253-983-7705. The RFP is also available by clicking here.

The City has complete discretion in the evaluation of the proposals. The City reserves the right to reject any and all proposals and to evaluate proposals even when the information provided is not complete. This RFP does not obligate the City to pay any costs incurred by respondents in the preparation and submission of a proposal. Furthermore, the RFP does not obligate the City to accept or contract for any expressed or implied services.

DISCLAIMER: The above news, information, and opinions are the author’s own. If you have news, information or an opinion you’d like to share with 50,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.

FREE EMAIL SUBSCRIPTION: Join 50,000+ readers each month and get the latest news and information from Western Pierce County direct to your inbox, daily, free of charge. Sign up here.

Charles Wright Academy - Active, Joyful Learning

COMMENT POLICY: If you care to comment on the above story/announcement, feel free. Review our comment policy and please, be polite and respectful.

Reader Interactions

Share this story

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.