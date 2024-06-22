2024-25 Season Announcement – The Suburban Times

TACOMA, WA (June 20, 2024)— Tacoma Arts Live announces a dynamic lineup of live music, special events, conversations, and incredible theater for their 2024-25 season. Arts lovers of all ages are invited to find their joy during a season that features something for everyone. Tickets are now available, with multi-show subscriptions offering discounts of up to 20% off – the more you see, the more you save. Select your can’t-miss shows now for the best seats and secure your space at the events that will have the whole town talking.

World class concerts feature Nobuntu (female a cappella quartet from Zimbabwe); the Ben Folds: Paper Airplane Request Tour; ukulele master Jake Shimabukuro celebrates Holidays in Hawaii; “Walking in Memphis” singer Marc Cohn; Gospel Music Hall of Fame members Take 6; the Grammy and Latin Grammy-winning duo 123 Andrés; and the Sphinx Virtuosi chamber orchestra comprised of 18 Black and Latinx artists.

Theater productions include the bone-chilling Dracula by Steven Dietz, bringing a night of bloodsucking frights for Halloween season; Native Gardens by Karen Zacarias turns neighbors into enemies as cultures and prize-worth gardens go head to head in this heartwarming comedy; and The Mountaintop by Katori Hall shows a mysterious encounter with Martin Luther King, Jr. the night before his tragic assassination.

Gather your friends for one or more special events and performances including: amazing food, drinks and live music at the 253’s Beer and Music Festival from Brew Five Three; the return of the smash-hit Pink Floyd Laser Spectacular; feel the rhythm and witness the dance moves of The Pack Drumline; celebrate the blend of Japanese and Asian American culture with drumming sensation Portland Taiko, and bring the family for Stunt Dog Experience wowing you with some of the most talented dogs in the world.

Join the conversation with the multi-hyphenate icon Isaac Mizrahi in a one-of-its-kind fusion of performance art, music, and stand-up comedy; host and creator of This American Life, Ira Glass; and Jon Heder, Jon Gries, and Efren Ramirez, the stars from the beloved indie classic “Napoleon Dynamite,” host a screening and lively discussion to commemorate the film’s 20th anniversary.

Whether it’s a spooky night of theater, a concert from a Grammy-Award winner, a stunt show starring man’s best friend, or an evening of comedy and music from one of fashion’s brightest stars, there’s truly something for everyone during Tacoma Arts Live’s 2024-25 season. Full season details, dates, tickets and subscriptions can be found at tacomaartslive.org.

FULL SEASON DETAILS:

Brew Five Three: The 253’s Beer and Music Festival

Saturday, August 10, 12:00-5:00

Chambers Creek Regional Park

https://www.tacomaartslive.org/events/brew-five-three2024

This year’s Brew Five Three returns to Chambers Bay with the stunning backdrop of the Puget Sound and Olympic Mountains. Sip beer and cider from regional brewers and taste food from local restaurants while enjoying live entertainment on the main stage. Play, lounge, and hang out with friends as you soak up the sun and savor unique craft beverages in your souvenir limited edition tasting glass.

Ben Folds: Paper Airplane Request Tour with special guest Lindsey Kraft

Sunday, September 29, 3:00pm

Pantages Theater

https://www.tacomaartslive.org/events/benfolds

Ben Folds is widely regarded as one of the major music influencers of our generation. The Emmy-nominated singer-songwriter-composer has created an enormous body of genre-bending music that includes pop albums with Ben Folds Five, multiple solo albums, and numerous collaborative records.

Theater Northwest presents: Dracula by Steven Dietz

October 3 through November 3

Various times and dates

Tacoma Armory, Roosevelt Room

https://www.tacomaartslive.org/events/dracula

Bring in the Halloween Season with the chilling story of Dracula. Pacific Northwest Playwright Steven Dietz’s telling is true to Bram Stoker’s classic novel, while bringing an updated feel to the classic tale. Staged in Tacoma Armory’s Roosevelt Room, you can expect to be immersed in a night of frights.

Nobuntu

Sunday, November 3, 7:30pm

Rialto Theater

https://www.tacomaartslive.org/events/nobuntu

Nobuntu, the female a cappella quartet from Zimbabwe, has drawn international acclaim for its inventive performances that range from traditional Zimbabwean songs to Afro Jazz to Gospel. The ensemble’s concerts are performed with pure voices, augmented by minimalistic percussion, traditional instruments such as the Mbira (thumb piano) and organic, authentic dance movements.

Pink Floyd Laser Spectacular

Saturday, November 9, 7:30 pm

Pantages Theater

https://www.tacomaartslive.org/events/pink-floyd

Paramount’s Laser Spectacular is the smash hit multi-media laser and light show featuring the Original Music of Pink Floyd. Paramount’s Laser Spectacular has become a cult classic, presenting the music of Pink Floyd as you’ve never seen before.

Jake Shimabukuro’s Holidays in Hawaii

Saturday, November 16, 7:30pm

Pantages Theater

https://www.tacomaartslive.org/events/jake-shimabukuro

By now, if you know the ukulele, you might know the name, the innovator who is Jake Shimabukuro. He has captivated audiences around the world with his unique and dynamic style. With his mother as his first teacher of the instrument, Jake embraced a deep love and respect for the ukulele and has explored new and unexpected ways to push the boundaries of what was possible on the humble four-strings.

Marc Cohn

Saturday, November 24, 3:00

Pantages Theater

https://www.tacomaartslive.org/events/marc-cohn

After winning a Grammy for his soulful ballad “Walking in Memphis,” Marc Cohn solidified his place as one of this generation’s most compelling singer-songwriters, combining the precision of a brilliant tunesmith with the passion of a great soul man. Rooted in the rich ground of American rhythm and blues, soul and gospel and possessed of a deft storyteller’s pen, he weaves vivid, detailed, often drawn-from-life tales that evoke some of our most universal human feelings: love, hope, faith, joy, heartbreak.

The Pack Drumline

Friday, January 17, 7:30 pm

Pantages Theater

https://www.tacomaartslive.org/events/packdrumline

Get ready for an electrifying performance with The Pack Drumline! This group of talented musicians and performers bring their dynamic rhythms and high-energy beats to the stage in a show that will leave you breathless. The Pack Drumline is a group of percussionists and dancers who have honed their craft through years of training and performance.

Take 6

Friday, January 31 7:30

Pantages Theater

https://www.tacomaartslive.org/events/take6

With 10 Grammy Awards, 10 Dove Awards, a Soul Train Award, and they as Members of the Gospel Music Hall of Fame, this musical phenomenon has six virtuosic voices united in crystal clear harmony, against a backdrop of syncopated rhythms, innovative arrangements, and funky grooves that bubble into an intoxicating brew of gospel, jazz, R&B, and pop.

Theater Northwest presents: Native Gardens by Karen Zacarias

February 6 through March 9

Tacoma Armory, Roosevelt Room

https://www.tacomaartslive.org/events/native-gardens

Well-intentioned neighbors turn into feuding enemies when Pablo, a rising attorney, and doctoral candidate Tania, his very pregnant wife, purchase a home next to Frank and Virginia, a well-established D.C. couple with a prize-worthy English garden. Cultures and gardens clash in this heartwarming comedy.

Sphinx Virtuosi

Sunday, March 2, 3:00pm

Rialto Theater

https://www.tacomaartslive.org/events/sphinx-virtuosi

The Sphinx Virtuosi is a dynamic and inspiring professional self-conducted chamber orchestra and serves as the flagship performing entity of the Sphinx Organization – the leading social justice non profit dedicated to transforming lives through the power of diversity in the arts. Comprised of 18 accomplished Black and Latinx artists, a critical aim of the Sphinx Virtuosi is to evolve and transform the face of classical music through artistic excellence, pioneering programming, and impassioned community engagement.

123 Andrés

Friday, March 14, 7:30

Pantages Theater

https://www.tacomaartslive.org/events/123-andres

Christina and Andrés are 123 Andrés, the Grammy and Latin Grammy-winning duo for kids and families known for their interactive, high energy shows. They bring fresh original songs that blend Spanish and English, with an eclectic mix of sounds from all corners of Latin America. 123 Andrés pack their show with positive vibes and energetic songs that get the whole family dancing and learning.

Isaac Mizrahi

Saturday, March 15, 7:30

Pantages Theater

https://www.tacomaartslive.org/events/isaac-mizrahi

Isaac Mizrahi has worked extensively in the entertainment industry as a performer, host, writer, designer and producer for over 30 years. He was most recently seen as Amos Hart in the Broadway production of CHICAGO and has an annual residency at Café Carlyle in New York City. Isaac has also performed at various venues across the country such as Joe’s Pub, The Regency Ballroom and several City Winery locations nationwide. The New York Times noted, “he qualifies as a founding father of a genre that fuses performance art, music and stand-up comedy.”

Portland Taiko

Saturday, March 29, 7:30

Rialto Theater

https://www.tacomaartslive.org/events/portland-taiko

Portland Taiko blends the tradition of Japanese taiko drumming with a sense of Asian American identity, creativity, and empowerment. Since its founding in 1994, the group has headlined at arts festivals and concert halls, and has performed at hundreds of community events and school assemblies.

Theater Northwest presents: The Mountaintop by Katori Hall

April 17 through May 18

Tacoma Armory, Roosevelt Room

https://www.tacomaartslive.org/events/the-mountaintop

Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. retires to room 306 in the Lorraine Motel after giving a speech to a Memphis church congregation during the sanitation workers’ strike, the night before his death. A mysterious young hotel maid comes to visit him during the night, but she is not what she appears.

Stunt Dog Experience

Saturday, May 17, 7:30

Pantages Theater

https://www.tacomaartslive.org/events/stunt-dogs

Chris Perondi (aka the Stunt Dog Guy TM) and wife Suhey Perondi, along with their famous stunt dogs are out of this world! The Perondis are master dog trainers and have been entertaining audiences of all sizes since 1999. They have produced over 10,000 live shows since the birth of the show using positive training methods.

Ira Glass

Saturday, June 7, 7:30

Pantages Theater

https://www.tacomaartslive.org/events/ira-glass

Ira Glass is the host and creator of the public radio program This American Life. The show is heard each week by over 5 million listeners on public radio stations and podcast. Under Glass’s editorial direction, This American Life has won the highest honors for broadcasting and journalistic excellence, including seven Peabody awards and the first Pulitzer Prize ever awarded for audio journalism.

Napoleon Dynamite Live! 20th Anniversary Celebration

Friday, June 13, 7:30

Pantages Theater

https://www.tacomaartslive.org/events/napoleon-dynamite

The beloved indie classic “Napoleon Dynamite” was released 20 years ago. Since then, much has changed; but the characters, as enduring as they are endearing, stay in our hearts. This unique evening includes a full screening of “Napoleon Dynamite” followed by a lively, freewheeling, discussion with fan-favorite cast members; Jon Heder (Napoleon Dynamite), Jon Gries (Uncle Rico) and Efren Ramirez (Pedro).