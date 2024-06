Submitted by Lakewood Elks Lodge #2388.

The Lakewood Elks Lodge will host Whiskey, Ice & Everything Nice! Live, Acoustic Country Music With Kage Dallas on June 22. No Cover Charge. Doors open at 6 pm, Music from 7-10 pm. Open to all, Come Join Us.

The Lakewood Elks Lodge is located at 6313 75th St W. Lakewood, WA 98499.