Vote for Your Favorite Wayfinding Design – The Suburban Times

Vote for Your Favorite Wayfinding Design

Duck Daze participants had an opportunity to see and vote on four design options for a cohesive family of wayfinding signage that the City plans to install at strategic locations, destinations and districts around the City.

In order to gather as much community input as possible, the City has also launched a brief online survey so that those who were not at Duck Daze can voice their preferences as well. When the final designs are installed, the new wayfinding will benefit residents and visitors alike as they navigate University Place streets. The new signs will also help communicate a cohesive “brand” for the City.

The survey will be open until June 21. Plans call for the new signage to be fabricated and installed later this year.

