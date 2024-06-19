 Kick off your summer at Tacoma’s Fourth of July Summer Blast celebration – The Suburban Times

Kick off your summer at Tacoma’s Fourth of July Summer Blast celebration

The largest free Fourth of July celebration in the South Sound, Tacoma Summer Blast, is back for another year. This unofficial start to summer is hosted by Metro Parks Tacoma in partnership with the City of Tacoma. 

Celebrate Independence Day at two locations along Ruston Way. Starting at noon, enjoy two stages of live music, food trucks, beer gardens, entertainment and a variety of vendors at Cummings Park and Dune Peninsula at Point Defiance Park.  

“The 4th of July Summer Blast is a highlight of summer in Tacoma,” said Park Board President Andrea Smith. “Metro Parks is proud to host our neighbors and friends for a day of fun and entertainment.” 

Cummings Park will host the Kids Zone with bounce house, inflatable obstacle course, make-and-take crafts like sand art and canvas painting, karaoke and opportunities to meet your favorite costumed characters. Festival-goers can also find an all-ages, low-sensory tent with chairs, tables, small cushions and quiet hands-on activities, plus headphones and earplugs available for check-out. 

At 10 p.m., a spectacular fireworks display, sponsored by Emerald Queen Casino & Hotel and presented by City of Tacoma, will light up the sky over the beautiful Commencement Bay.  

“Tacoma’s 4th of July Summer Blast is a cherished tradition that brings our community together in celebration of our nation’s independence,” said Mayor Victoria Woodards. “I’m thrilled to join Metro Parks Tacoma for this wonderful event, which is the perfect opportunity for families and friends to come together and create lasting memories.”

Fireworks are illegal for personal use in Tacoma city limits and misuse can result in serious injury. The community show at Summer Blast is not only a safe and legal alternative, but also an opportunity for people from all walks of life to come together and enjoy a staple of summer.   

You can find details on stage schedules, vendors, and more at TacomaSummerBlast.com

