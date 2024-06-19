 Big Chicken Restaurant Review – The Suburban Times

The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

Big Chicken Restaurant Review

· · Leave a Comment ·

Westgate Shopping Center at the south end.
Big sign, big guy, big chicken sandwich.

Our friends, Donn and Deb called Sunday afternoon and suggested a drive through Pt. Defiance and midway suggested Big Chicken for dinner after the beautiful tour.

Walking into the restaurant we passed a large sign of a big guy eating a big chicken sandwich. It sold me.

Peggy enjoyed her special crunchy chicken pieces as well as the curly-Q French fries and dips.
Big Chicken in the Tacoma North area is located at the Westgate Shopping Center on Pearl at the south end.

Peggy enjoyed her special crunchy chicken pieces.
Deb and I were pleased with our Big Chicken sandwiches.

Deb and I were pleased with our Big Chicken sandwiches. My Uncle Jerome’s Nashville Hot sauce wasn’t as hot as I expected, but it was good. Peg had the crunchy pieces and enjoyed sharing them as well. The fries in the various dipping sauces went down easily. Donn wasn’t too pleased with his ice cream soda, but seemed to like everything else.

I posted some of these images on Facebook and one friend raved about the big chicken sandwich after taking our advice!

2601 N PEARL ST, STE 101. TACOMA, WA 98407
https://www.bigchicken.com/tacoma-wa

DISCLAIMER: The above news, information, and opinions are the author’s own. If you have news, information or an opinion you’d like to share with 50,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.

FREE EMAIL SUBSCRIPTION: Join 50,000+ readers each month and get the latest news and information from Western Pierce County direct to your inbox, daily, free of charge. Sign up here.

Tacoma Community College

COMMENT POLICY: If you care to comment on the above story/announcement, feel free. Review our comment policy and please, be polite and respectful.

Reader Interactions

Share this story

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.