Big Chicken Restaurant Review – The Suburban Times

Westgate Shopping Center at the south end. Big sign, big guy, big chicken sandwich.

Our friends, Donn and Deb called Sunday afternoon and suggested a drive through Pt. Defiance and midway suggested Big Chicken for dinner after the beautiful tour.

Walking into the restaurant we passed a large sign of a big guy eating a big chicken sandwich. It sold me.

Peggy enjoyed her special crunchy chicken pieces. Deb and I were pleased with our Big Chicken sandwiches.

Deb and I were pleased with our Big Chicken sandwiches. My Uncle Jerome’s Nashville Hot sauce wasn’t as hot as I expected, but it was good. Peg had the crunchy pieces and enjoyed sharing them as well. The fries in the various dipping sauces went down easily. Donn wasn’t too pleased with his ice cream soda, but seemed to like everything else.

I posted some of these images on Facebook and one friend raved about the big chicken sandwich after taking our advice!

2601 N PEARL ST, STE 101. TACOMA, WA 98407

https://www.bigchicken.com/tacoma-wa